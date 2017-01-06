Multiple People Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting
Multiple outlets are reporting that several people have been killed in a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. According to ABC News, at least five people are dead. From ABC:
A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said.
The Broward County sheriff said there were multiple deaths and eight people were injured.
The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.
Advertisement
Many people have tweeted images of the airport’s evacuation.
Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso— Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017
On site at @FLLFlyer, people appearing to be evacuated into the tarmac #FortLauderdale pic.twitter.com/WPnYFtK4p6— Madeline Fox (@maddycfox) January 6, 2017
President Obama has reportedly been briefed on the shooting.
This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more.