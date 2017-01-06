 Fort Lauderdale airport shooting news updates.

Multiple People Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Multiple People Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 6 2017 3:05 PM

Multiple People Dead in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

170106_SLATEST_airportShooting
Travelers are evacuated out of the terminal and onto the tarmac after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday.

Zachary Fagenson/Reuters

Multiple outlets are reporting that several people have been killed in a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. According to ABC News, at least five people are dead. From ABC:

A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said.
The Broward County sheriff said there were multiple deaths and eight people were injured.
The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.
Advertisement

Many people have tweeted images of the airport’s evacuation.

President Obama has reportedly been briefed on the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more.