Trump’s Build-a-Wall Plan, Shockingly, Will Now Be Funded by U.S. Taxpayers, Not Mexico

The 2016 campaign wrapped up two unthinkably long months ago. But a lot can happen to a winning candidate’s campaign trail promises in that amount of time. So, it’s time for a quick pop quiz to test your 2016 campaign fact retention.

Question #1: What kind of structure did Republican candidate Donald Trump promise snarling crowds he would build between the U.S. and Mexico?

Answer: “A big, beautiful wall.”

Post-Election Reality Side Note: The wall may actually be more of a fence. But a totally beautiful one, surely.

Question #2: Which country is going to be paying for the (fence-like) wall?

Answer: Mexi… not so fast, really mad rural white swing state voter.

Post-Election Reality Side Note: You’re paying for the wall-fence-embankment-curb-whatever-thing. You’re on the hook for the $4 billion or $14 billion or $40 billion or whatever it’s going to cost. We all are. From CNN: “President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that his preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials.”