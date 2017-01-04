Trump Reportedly Now Wants to Cut Back the CIA Because He Thinks It's Too Politicized

Despite being a world-class conspiracy theorist, President-elect Donald Trump is not a fan of the CIA, even now as he is about to oversee the agency as president. It’s not totally clear why Trump, who may have never read a book in his life and surely has never had much interaction with the American intelligence infrastructure outside of Jason Bourne, is so anti-CIA from the get-go. The obvious answer is that Trump wants to diminish the credibility of the America’s intelligence agencies before they get the chance to release their findings about Russia’s attempts to sway the presidential election. Such a short-sighted response from Trump, however, wouldn’t explain why, as the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, the Trump administration is not just looking to discredit the intelligence agency, he’s looking to reduce its size.