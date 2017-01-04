Four Arrested for Torturing Mentally Disabled Man on Facebook Live Broadcast

A disturbing and graphic video of four teenagers in Chicago torturing a mentally disabled man on Facebook Live has resulted in four arrests, the Chicago Police announced Wednesday. The 30-minute video, which has since been removed from Facebook, showed an 18-year-old man bound and gagged in the corner of a room while the attackers cut off the victim’s shirt and hair with a knife. The victim can be seen bleeding in the video as the attackers shout, at one point, “fuck Donald Trump” and “fuck white people.” One man says, on video, “I’ll torture the fuck out of you.” Another male voice adds : “There’s going to be a murder here.”

“It's sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said of the video. “I've been a cop for 28 years and I've seen things that you shouldn't see. It still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn't.”

Chicago PD said the 18-year-old victim was taken from the suburbs and found wandering the streets disoriented on Tuesday afternoon. It appears the victim may have known and went to school with at least one of the attackers. After police found the young man Tuesday, a reported crime nearby allowed police to link four teenagers, two women and two men, to the crime. The 18-year-olds are still awaiting formal charges, which police say may include kidnapping. All four of the alleged attackers were black and the victim is white. “Asked about the shouts of ‘fuck Trump’ and ‘fuck white people’ heard in the video, police commander Kevin Duffin said they would form part of their investigation into whether the attack constituted a hate crime,” according to the Guardian. "He added that investigators are attempting to determine 'whether or not this is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving.'”