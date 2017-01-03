Trump Calls Out House Republicans for Vote to Gut Ethics Office

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it

Of course, Trump’s criticism is toothless. Trump doesn’t display here an eagerness to campaign for a restoration of the ethics office—his tweets appear to be a critique of the House GOP’s evident priorities, not the substance of what they’ve done. Trump’s tweets simply allow him to say that he spoke out against the vote, which some have suggested means that the Trump era will be marked with wild conflicts of interest outside of Trump’s White House as well as in. “The House Republicans are taking a cue from the leader of the party in their flagrant disregard for ethics,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington chairman Norm Eisen told USA Today.