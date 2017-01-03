GOP Congressman’s Son Dabs in His Dad’s Swearing-in Photo, May Be the Hero We’ve Been Waiting For

GOP Congressman’s Son Tries Dabbing in His Dad’s Swearing-in Photo, Paul Ryan Intervenes
@jonward11 Here's the clip. pic.twitter.com/XsM1EqXaNk— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 3, 2017
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan kicked off the 115th Congress by ceremonially swearing-in hundreds of members of congress Tuesday and gaveling the first session of the Trump legislative era to order. While that is surely a terrifying thought, it was, understandably, still a big day for many first-timers, particularly giddy House Republicans, like Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall. The Republican won his state’s first district, besting a Republican incumbent in the primary, and arrived in Washington with his wife and kids for his first swearing-in ceremony. As the family positioned itself for its photo with Ryan, Marshall’s son, who appears to be in high school and whose wardrobe was likely chosen from the young Ken Bone collection, was given the responsibility of holding the Bible. Both Rep. Marshall and Rep. Ryan raised their right hands and Marshall’s son stole the show, breaking into a smile and a cheeky dab as everyone around him posed for the photo.
Paul Ryan seemed legitimately confused and concerned by the posture. “Are you alright?” Ryan asks the young man. Meanwhile, Rep. Marshall wonders aloud “Is my hand too high?” oblivious to the dabbing going on behind him.
“You want to put your hand down?” Ryan asks the young man, tugging him out of dab position. “Are you going to sneeze, is that it?” Ryan inquires.
“Yeah,” the son says smiling broadly.
“He’s sneezing,” Rep. Marshall reassures the audience, gamely.
Click.
To his credit, Ryan laughed off the dab confusion later.
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017
The kid’s new political dad, not so much.
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 3, 2017
For your professional dabbing reference:
DAB Cam Newton #Titans pic.twitter.com/rltiX2SCKm— Titans Coupons (@CouponsTitans) January 4, 2017