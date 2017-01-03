GOP Congressman’s Son Dabs in His Dad’s Swearing-in Photo, May Be the Hero We’ve Been Waiting For

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan kicked off the 115th Congress by ceremonially swearing-in hundreds of members of congress Tuesday and gaveling the first session of the Trump legislative era to order. While that is surely a terrifying thought, it was, understandably, still a big day for many first-timers, particularly giddy House Republicans, like Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall. The Republican won his state’s first district, besting a Republican incumbent in the primary, and arrived in Washington with his wife and kids for his first swearing-in ceremony. As the family positioned itself for its photo with Ryan, Marshall’s son, who appears to be in high school and whose wardrobe was likely chosen from the young Ken Bone collection, was given the responsibility of holding the Bible. Both Rep. Marshall and Rep. Ryan raised their right hands and Marshall’s son stole the show, breaking into a smile and a cheeky dab as everyone around him posed for the photo.