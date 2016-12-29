Buffalo School Board Votes to Oust Trump Ally Carl Paladino After Racist Remarks About Obamas

Buffalo Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday ordering Carl Paladino, co-chair of Donald Trump’s campaign in New York, to resign from his post on the school board following racist comments about the Obama family. In a special meeting board members voted 6-2 that Paladino must resign within 24 hours, which would be by Friday afternoon. Paladino has so far refused to step down despite the uproar over his comments in a local weekly where he said, among other things, he wished Michelle Obama would “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”