Trump Tower Lobby Evacuated Over Suspicious Package That Turned Out to Be Bag of Toys

 Trump Tower evacuated over suspicious package that turned out to be bag of toys.

Dec. 27 2016 8:13 PM

Trump Tower on March 12, 2016 in New York City.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The lobby of Trump Tower was briefly evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious package that turned out to be a backpack full of toys. Donald Trump was not in the building, which is his home, when the evacuation took place; Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The backpack was found in the lobby of the building, which is also home to other businesses, as well as Trump offices. The bag set off a frantic evacuation of the lobby before authorities declared the package harmless.