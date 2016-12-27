Trump Tower Lobby Evacuated Over Suspicious Package That Turned Out to Be Bag of Toys

The lobby of Trump Tower was briefly evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious package that turned out to be a backpack full of toys. Donald Trump was not in the building, which is his home, when the evacuation took place; Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The backpack was found in the lobby of the building, which is also home to other businesses, as well as Trump offices. The bag set off a frantic evacuation of the lobby before authorities declared the package harmless.