Carrie Fisher in intensive care after suffering heart attack on plane.

Update Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.: Carrie Fisher is in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest but little is known about her condition. Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, said he couldn't classify her condition. Earlier, he had told the Associated Press she had stabilized and was out of the emergency room. But Todd Fisher later said that media outlets were "writing between the lines" reporting that the actress was in stable condition. "We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves.""



Update at 7:30 p.m.: Carrie Fisher's brother tells the Associated Press the actress was "out of emergency" and in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency on a plane. Todd Fisher declined to go into any more detail about what happened to his 60-year-old sister.



Original post: Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, appears to have suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The emergency took place around 15 minutes before the plane landed, reports TMZ.

The plane’s crew asked whether there were any doctors on the plane and an EMT administered CPR before the plane landed just after noon pacific time. Paramedics rushed Carrie to a nearby hospital, where, according to the Los Angeles Times, she was in critical condition after suffering a “cardiac episode.”

Actress Anna Akana was on the flight and wrote about it on Twitter, noting that Fisher “stopped breathing on the flight home.” She added that Fisher "wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so" but didn't go into much detail and wrote in a follow-up tweet that she is “NOT interested in talking.”

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no :( she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it responded to a call from the airport but didn’t release any other information. United Airlines also issued a statement saying that Flight 935 was met by medical personnel on the ground due to an “unresponsive” passenger, but it didn’t name the passenger.

Fisher recently published an autobiography titled the Princess Diarist and was on a book tour.