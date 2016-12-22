Trump’s Health Secretary Pick Invested in Health Stocks While Writing Health Laws in Congress

Uh oh. Donald Trump’s massive potential conflicts of interest aren’t the only bits of financial and ethical shadiness that could be going along for the ride during his term in the White House. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s pick to run the Health and Human Services Department, Georgia Republican, Rep. Tom Price, “traded more than $300,000 in shares of health-related companies over the past four years while sponsoring and advocating legislation that potentially could affect those companies’ stocks.”