Donald Trump Is Sad and Mad Famous People Don’t Want Anything to Do With Him Anymore

John Sommers II/Getty Images

There was a time, though it’s hard to remember now, when Donald Trump was an air kiss friend to the celebrity set. Yes, the Donald was absurd and still an absolute blowhard of man, but so are many famous people. Trump liked being around celebrity and they returned the favor. The Clintons, after all, attended his wedding with Melania before Trump transformed himself into a human Death Star last year. It was, you get the sense, perhaps the triumph he was most proud of and (secretly) anxious wouldn’t last—that somehow he managed to make beautiful people, famous people like the idea of being around him. Being liked by people that other people adored was a satisfactory stand-in for real accomplishment.

Now, Donald Trump is about to be president of the United States, which is an actual accomplishment, but after getting there by fomenting racial resentment of white Americans against anyone who did not appear to be as white as they were, nobody Trump used to rub shoulders with wants to hang out anymore. Not even the B-listers. Just Ted Nugent. Always Ted Nugent.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Advertisement

