Dec. 22 2016 4:37 PM

Barry Switzer Fooled Media Into Thinking He Visited Trump, Is Funny

Barry Switzer visits Trump Tower in order to screw with the media, succeeds.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Here’s a headline on an ESPN and ABC News story from earlier this month:

Barry Switzer makes case to Donald Trump for 'secretary of offense'

Several other major outlets also reported that the former Dallas Cowboys coach had met with the former Grimace co-star and current president-elect.

Now, via Politico, the world has learned that Barry Switzer was making a funny and been reminded that fact checking in our soon-to-be Trump-led universe will be a hard job for journalists.