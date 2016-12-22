Barry Switzer Fooled Media Into Thinking He Visited Trump, Is Funny
Here’s a headline on an ESPN and ABC News story from earlier this month:
Barry Switzer makes case to Donald Trump for 'secretary of offense'
Advertisement
Several other major outlets also reported that the former Dallas Cowboys coach had met with the former Grimace co-star and current president-elect.
Now, via Politico, the world has learned that Barry Switzer was making a funny and been reminded that fact checking in our soon-to-be Trump-led universe will be a hard job for journalists.
This is amazing https://t.co/lf6vv0FBUD pic.twitter.com/Nf9uFgCYyz— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) December 22, 2016