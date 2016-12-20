Mexican fireworks market explodes into fire killing dozens.

A deadly explosion erupted at a well-known, open-air fireworks market in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. According to local officials, at least 29 people died and 72 more people were injured during the explosion at the San Pablito Market in the city of Tultepec, roughly 25 miles north of Mexico City. Video of the scene showed fireworks exploding into the afternoon sky and smoke billowing above the market. It’s unclear what started the explosion, but it’s not the first time the market has had a firework-induced fire.

“Luís Felipe Puente, the national civil protection coordinator, said some homes nearby were also damaged. The scene remained dangerous, and he asked people not to come within three miles of the explosion to avoid hampering the emergency response,” according to the New York Times. “Most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. The smoking, burned-out shells of vehicles ringed the perimeter, and emergency workers and residents who rushed to help combed through the ashes. Firefighters hosed down still-smoldering hot spots.”