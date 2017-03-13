Can people become Force-sensitive in the Star Wars universe?

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

This question originally appeared on Quora, the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus.

Answer by Rob Fletcher, Star Wars geek:



Advertisement



My read has always been that, as Yoda and Obi-Wan say, the Force binds all living things together: “Life creates it, makes it flow.” Thus all living things have the Force flowing through them.

Some may have more innate ability to manipulate it or be more in tune with it than others; some may become more able through discipline and training. Some consciously use the Force (Jedi, Sith, Chirrut in Rogue One to some extent). Others put it down to luck, but even if they don't believe in the existence of the Force, it's still there, flowing through them. A Jedi would look at Han’s exceptional piloting skill or his ability to scrape his way out of every tight spot and see the Force at work whether Han acknowledges it as such or not.

The idea that Force sensitivity is a binary thing you either have or don't seems like a role-playing game approach. Tick a box if this character “has” the Force. The same goes for the idea of the ways in which Jedi or Sith manipulate the Force being distinct spell-like techniques. Tick a box of this character knows “Force push.” This interpretation arose from the West End Games pen-and-paper role-playing games and later video games such as Jedi Outcast. There's nothing in the movies to suggest that's how the Force works. It makes sense as a game mechanic but not otherwise.

The related idea that certain abilities innately belong to the light or dark side is also wrong. “Force push,” “Force jump,” “Force choke,” etc. are all specific uses of telekinesis. Luke choking the gamorrean guards in Jabba’s palace isn't a sign of him drawing on the dark side; it's a specific application of the same technique he learned when Yoda taught him to move rocks with his mind. It's the motivation behind the use of the Force that draws the user toward the dark side. Luke choking someone in anger would be him drawing on the dark side, but it's not the simple fact he's using the Force to restrict their airway.

Of course, The Phantom Menace complicated things by introducing the idea of midichlorians. But we're kind of ignoring that whole concept now it seems (good). Even with midichlorians I think my interpretation stands up.