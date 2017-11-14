Australia Votes Overwhelmingly in Favor of Marriage Equality

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Australia wants marriage equality.

In a national postal survey, 61.6 percent of respondents voted to let same-sex couples marry. Just 38.4 percent voted against extending marriage rights to gay people. About 12.7 million Australians voted, with a whopping 79.5 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot. The final result is almost identical to that in Ireland, which voted to legalize same-sex marriage by 62 percent in 2015.

The Australian survey, which was conducted entirely via mail, is in theory not binding on the government. In practice, though, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who supports marriage equality, has promised that a bill legalizing same-sex marriage would “sail through parliament” and believes it will pass by Christmas. In anticipation of a yes vote, the major parties have been working on a bill to repeal the country’s same-sex marriage ban while safeguarding individual churches’ right to prohibit same-sex weddings. Turnbull has firmly rejected compromise measures that would legalize discrimination against gay couples in public accommodations.