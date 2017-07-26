In a Stunningly Cruel and Unjustified Move, Trump Bans Transgender Military Service

AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that he would bar transgender people from serving openly in the United States military. As justification, Trump cited “the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” The Pentagon was reportedly not briefed about Trump’s decision in advance.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Advertisement



At that point, it was clear that Carter’s plan was in serious trouble. On July 13, the House of Representatives narrowly voted down an amendment that would bar the military from providing transition-related medical treatment to transgender troops. Vice President Mike Pence championed the amendment but Mattis, who supports trans service, vigorously lobbied against it. Two dozen Republicans ultimately opposed the measure, drawing ire from evangelicals and anti-LGBTQ activists. (Every Democrat also voted no.) It seems likely that following this vote, Trump realized he could seize upon the issue to rally his base.

In his tweets, Trump claimed that “my Generals and military experts” encouraged him to ban trans troops. I would like to know exactly which generals and which experts, because Mattis is not alone in his support for open transgender service: The policy enjoyed widespread support throughout the military, especially in light of the successful repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. Opponents of allowing gay service members to serve openly cited the same concerns we are hearing now about unit cohesion, morale, and readiness, yet these fears turned out to be utterly unfounded.

Perhaps the most devastating aspect of Trump’s announcement is the uncertainty it foists upon active transgender service members. Thousands of transgender troops are already serving openly as the military lifted the retention ban a year ago. But Trump purports to have outlawed open transgender service entirely, tweeting that “the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”