My Queer Teachers Saw Me—and My Future—Before I Could Totally See Myself

Señoríta Rodriquez had a thick Nuyorican accent, a shock of white hair, and a dry, sly wit. On the first day of class she made it known she would be called Señoríta, not Señora—a clear signal this middle-aged woman had never married and wasn’t divorced. She often talked about her love of softball. In my ‘90s high school where no one said the word gay except as an epithet, her message was unmistakable.

If we had somehow missed the point, she occasionally trotted out her “boyfriend,” one of the English teachers, a petite fey man who ran all the important clubs in school—and who was beloved and feared in equal measure. He had a gravelly voice, wore a blazer to class every day, and sported a perfectly curated mustache. He would have looked right at home on the set of the Merv Griffin Show. It was not long before I noticed that there were other gay teachers at my school: the band teacher who also demanded we call her Ms. not Mrs., the politics teacher who spoke lovingly of his niece, the quietly demanding speech teacher whose wedding would be later celebrated in the New York Times.

I paid attention to these teachers, because as a queer black kid growing up in the suburbs in the ‘90s, I was desperate for a clue to what my life would be like. I was trying to figure out a way to be gay, to understand where I belonged in the world. I was certain there was a book that would tell me everything, a blueprint I could follow. But there were not any non-white role models I could point to, except my beloved Baldwin. I was not out in high school except to a few random friends in marching band, but they thought I was kidding or just had no idea how to react.

My parents knew there was something queer about their child, but they had no idea how to deal with it. When I was 8 years old, I performed my only vocal solo as the alligator in Carole King’s landmark children’s musical “Really Rosie.” After seeing me sing, my father told me he was worried I would grow up to be … an actor. When I was 16 I demanded that my mother take me to see Angels in America. I was not subtle. Yet no one appeared to be listening. Part of the problem, I realized later, was my inability to say the right words.

Back then, I experienced my queerness as a kind of failure. I feared it was only a matter of time before the plague came for me. Even if I were somehow able to avoid certain death, I knew I was destined to a life of loneliness. In Señorítas’ class, we read Don Quixote, and I imagined myself as Duclinea, a queen suffering for her love of a crazy man who could not love her back. I knew that even if my Don Quixote was to arrive at my door, my faith in him would not be rewarded for I was certain my yearning would never be reciprocated. I was, to put it mildly, a very dramatic little teenage boy.

But I found solace in Señoríta’s Advanced Placement Spanish class. Her class was more of a group hang where we listened to her stories than a place where we regurgitated verb conjugations. Her mantra was “no traduzcas”—don’t translate, since literally translating one phrase from Spanish to English often made you sound ridiculous. Using the right words was important. We read widely from Jorge Luis Borges to Pablo Neruda. But she especially adored Federico García Lorca and we would read “La Boda Sangre” and “La Casa de Bernada Alba” out loud as if we were extras in a Pedro Almodóvar movie.

It was Señoríta who introduced me to Almodóvar when she played one of his films in class. I remember the movie opened with the image of a suave older gentleman named Iván walking past women and tossing out compliments to them. “I love you, I want you, I need you,” he would coo, before disappearing. The movie tells the story of Pepa and her friends and enemies, who are all described as “mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios” or roughly, women on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

From the first image, I had a sense that this movie was queer, even if I couldn’t say why. I can see how my teenage-self related to Pepa, a woman so furious over the love denied her she nearly burns down her apartment, contemplates poisoning her lover with spiked gazpacho, and tosses her lover’s suitcase off the balcony in a fit of rage. It’s not clear she knows what she what she wants to tell Iván; except to say she is carrying his child. When she finally confronts him after saving his life, she declines to tell him the important news, finally aware that he is not the family she is seeking. Her real family is safely ensconced in her penthouse, dozing off after enjoying a round of her special gazpacho. In fact, Pepa was not on the verge of a nervous breakdown; instead, she was on the verge of realizing what she really wanted from her life. There was something joyously adolescent about the way she acted out her rage, and I related to every minute of it.