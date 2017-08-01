A Small Yet Soul-Crushing Illustration of Donald Trump's Utter Economic Illiteracy

The full transcript of Donald Trump's Wall Street Journal interview, which leaked to Politico , is enough to make anyone spiral into despair—like most performances from our president, it's full of moments that illustrate his tenuous grasp of reality. As Slate's official economics correspondent, though, there was one section that left me especially crestfallen—in just one short paragraph of word salad, he delivers a subtle but telling demonstration of his total ignorance on how economies work.

Here's the passage. Trump is trying to explain that he thinks the United States is growing too slowly compared to the rest of the world, and therefore we need to cut our corporate tax rate to 15 percent. I've bolded the key part.

At some point, it appears Donald Trump heard somebody say that the United States cannot grow as fast as China or Malaysia because we have a “large” economy. No doubt, what they meant is that the U.S. is a highly developed, rich nation and therefore can't expand as quickly as developing countries that can still reap large gains from taking basic steps to improve their living standards. But Trump did not understand it that way. He apparently thought that when whoever he was listening to said “large,” they were talking about population. Therefore, in his mind, if China grows at nearly 7 percent per year with its 1.4 billion people, the U.S. should be able to do it too.