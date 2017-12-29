Report: Prominent Russian Blockchain Expert "Safe" After Being Kidnapped Days Before Hackers Targeted His Bitcoin Exchange

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Update, Dec. 29, 3:05 p.m.: Exmo released a statement indicating that the company “managed to get a hold of Pavel” after his abduction. The statement further reads that Pavel is safe and suffered no physical harm, though he is “currently in a state of major stress.” Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Original story: Pavel Lerner, the senior manager of the Exmo bitcoin exchange, was kidnapped by unknown assailants on Tuesday, according to Russian and Ukrainian news outlets. Local reports say that a group of men covering their faces with balaclavas dragged him into a black Mercedes-Benz. Police in Kiev, Ukraine, where the incident allegedly took place, confirmed to the BBC that a man had indeed been kidnapped, though they would not release his identity.

The BBC also referred to Lerner as a “prominent” blockchain expert. Blockchain is the technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Exmo is an exchange with about 95,000 active users in more than 200 countries. It is registered with the U.K. Companies House, though its main operations are located in Ukraine. Two days after the kidnapping, the exchange disclosed on Twitter that it was the victim of a DDoS attack.

An Exmo spokesperson also sent a statement to Quartz: