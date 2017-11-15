Future Tense Newsletter: Policing Tech Isn’t Big Brother—It’s About Thousands of Little Brothers and Sisters

When we think about government surveillance, we often lean on the idea of “Big Brother” to illustrate concerns. But we should be more concerned about thousands of little brothers and sisters, writes Andrew Guthrie Ferguson. Police departments from Baltimore to Los Angeles are deploying controversial big data surveillance technology to target resources and identify potential perpetrators (and victims) of crime. “Critical liberty and accountability issues are at stake in big data policing, and the conversation needs to be had before, not after, these technologies are implemented in your neighborhood,” Ferguson says.