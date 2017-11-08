Future Tense newsletter: Are robots the future of election meddling?

AFP/Getty Images

Between the Russia investigation and the anniversary of Trump’s victory, people are talking about election hacking more than ever. But we need to be careful to distinguish between the three different kinds of election cybersecurity threats, argues Emefa Addo Agawu.

While our social media is an unfriendly reminder of the 2016 election, it’s not like the endless news cycle has ever let us forget. This interactive timeline and breakdown from the Slate team explains how push alerts have taken over our lives in the past year.

Face value: Before you upgrade to the iPhone X, read Christina Bonnington’s important warning on how security loopholes could let Apple give away private data collected by FaceID.

Robot rights: Saudi Arabia recently granted citizenship to a robot. John Frank Weaver explains how the cheesy PR stunt could actually danger American democracy as we know it.

NASA-ty business: Neel V. Patel explains how Trump’s new NASA appointment could hurt the agency’s important work in Earth science research, which is critical to fighting climate change.

All bark, no bite: Sony is bringing back its beloved AIBO with some new tricks, but here’s why it’s a step backward for robots.

Privacy victory: A major court ruling could finally protect Indian citizens from unfettered data collection. Spandana Singh explains what the decision will and won’t change.

Mind reading: Jacob Brogan explains how new research could combine machine learning and fMRI’s to help doctors detect suicidal ideation—though it’s far too early for prime time.

