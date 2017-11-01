History of the Future: An upcoming Future Tense event.

monsitj/Thinkstock

Visions of a technology-driven future fueled the imagination of 20th-century America. While some predictions, such as driverless cars, have become a reality, innovations like cities on the moon remain out of reach.

Regardless of their accuracy, past visions of the future provide us invaluable insight about the hopes, values, and anxieties of their creators, and about the times and places from which they sprung. What can kitschy visions of robotic kitchens tell us about how we envisioned a post-World War II domestic life? How did film and television influence our understanding of emerging technologies?

Join Future Tense on Nov. 14, at noon, at the New America office in Washington, D.C., to explore yesterday's visions of today, and their lessons for tomorrow.

Lunch will be served. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Agenda:

Noon-12:15 p.m.: A Brief History of Thinking About The Future

Neal Gabler

Author, Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination

Visiting professor, MFA Creative Writing and Literature Program at SUNY Stony Brook

12:15-12:45: Envisioning the Future

How We’d Get Around

Joey Eschrich

Editor and program manager, Center for Science and the Imagination, Arizona State University

How We’d Live

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Editor in chief, Reason

Future Tense fellow, New America

How We’d Entertain

Patric M. Verrone

Writer and producer, Futurama

Future Tense fellow, New America

12:45-1:15pm: What Do Our Future Predictions Say About Us?

Ytasha Womack

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Neal Gabler

Patric M. Verrone

Moderator:

Joey Eschrich