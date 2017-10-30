Once Dismissive, Facebook Now Says 126 Million Users Shown Russian-Generated Election Propaganda

First, Mark Zuckerberg poo-pooed the idea that viral misinformation helped tip the 2016 election. Then, earlier this month, the social network told Congressional investigators Russian-linked accounts had, in fact, bought several thousand ads that were seen by 10 million or so users during the 2016 campaign. On Tuesday, Facebook is set to inform lawmakers that over a two-year period leading up to the election, Russian operatives generated some 80,000 posts and the real number of users—so far—that were shown content created by Russian operatives is more like 126 million—nearly half the U.S. population of voting age. Zero to 126 million in record time.