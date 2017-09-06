Come to a Free Screening of Gattaca Hosted by Francis Fukuyama

© 1997 Columbia Pictures Industries Inc.

Join Future Tense and Francis Fukuyama in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20 for a screening and discussion of Gattaca. The 1997 science fiction cult classic explores the widespread deployment of genetic engineering in the near future to design a more perfect society.

Fukuyama has served as a member of the White House Council on Bioethics and is a senior fellow at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute. He is the author of The Origins of Political Order and The End of History and the Last Man.

