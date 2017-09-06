Come to a Free Screening of Gattaca Hosted by Francis Fukuyama
Join Future Tense and Francis Fukuyama in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20 for a screening and discussion of Gattaca. The 1997 science fiction cult classic explores the widespread deployment of genetic engineering in the near future to design a more perfect society.
Fukuyama has served as a member of the White House Council on Bioethics and is a senior fellow at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute. He is the author of The Origins of Political Order and The End of History and the Last Man.
This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Washington, D.C.'s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest. Seating is limited.
