Future Tense newsletter: Why the State Department needs a cyber office.

We’re on Day 187 of Trump’s presidency and still there’s no shortage of important jobs in the federal government that remain unfilled. The State Department appears poised to add a new vacancy to the USAJOBS website as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly considers shutting down the State Department’s cyber office. Josephine Wolff explains why this is a horrid idea , writing, “cybersecurity for a global internet requires international perspectives and engagement—requires, in other words, the involvement of high-level State Department officials.” At a time when the FBI is warning parents about internet-connected toys spying on their kids and even data from a pacemaker presents privacy concerns , international debates and decisions about internet security and internet freedom—two important areas for the State Department cyber office—are more important than ever.

If news about toys spying on kids has inspired you to search the web for more information on cybersecurity, you might be surprised to see some disconcertingly specific news recommendations from Google’s news feed. Last Wednesday, Google launched an expanded version of “the feed,” a feature in its mobile search app that draws in news stories and blog posts from around the web based on your search history. The result, said Will Oremus, is an almost creepy level of personalization. Yet Oremus noted that even with Google’s records of your online behavior, the feature remains fundamentally impersonal compared with Facebook’s newsfeed. Where Google’s feature falls short by comparison, Oremus writes, “It delivers the topics you care about but not the people you care about.”