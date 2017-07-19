Future Tense newsletter: Robots aren’t poets, but they don’t know it.

When talk of artificial intelligence and automation dominate our discussions about the future of work, it can be good to step back and remind ourselves robots, in fact, can’t do everything. For instance, Grace Bellenger reports that while A.I. has managed to reproduce the structure of poetry, it fails to capture the genre’s nuance. Another thing it isn’t great at? Making us less depressed. Woebot, a chatbot on Facebook designed to provide therapy-like conversation, recently made a splash as the first peer-reviewed technology of its type. But despite the hype, the bot didn’t actually do much to decrease anxiety and depression for users. Ciarán Mc Mahon explains what the results actually show—and the role these kinds of apps can play in mental health care.