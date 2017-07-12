Future Tense newsletter: Trump’s idea for a U.S.-Russia cybersecurity unit is unbearably dumb.

It seems like when it comes to U.S. cybersecurity, there’s no way to get around the bear in the room: Russia. After months of speculation over Russia’s involvement with hacking the U.S. election, President Trump announced and quickly rescinded a planned U.S.-Russia cybersecurity alliance. If you think that would maybe be the worst idea since Soylent, you’re not alone. Josephine Wolff explains why a cyber-alliance with Russia would be stupid and how we should actually be thinking about international diplomacy in the field. In what Wolff says is an odd overcorrection, the White House is reportedly considering bans on federal agencies’ use of Kaspersky Lab software because of growing concerns the company is selling user data to the Russian government.