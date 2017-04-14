Future Tense event: Do we need to stop talking about "curing" cancer?

Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

In 1971, Richard Nixon declared war on cancer. Five decades and billions of dollars later, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States. But promising advances in immunotherapy and other cutting-edge research, plus efforts like Joe Biden's "cancer moonshot," have reinvigorated the battle and raised new hopes. Now the entire way we look at cancer is changing from monolithic condition to a wide range of different diseases requiring different approaches.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, fighting cancer meant using targeted therapies to attempt to wipe out compromised cells. But today iconoclastic cancer researchers are taking a different approach: What if, they ask, the human body is more like an ecosystem? What if cancer cells are active members within that habitat? Billions of years of evolution have endowed ecosystems with ways of remaining healthy despite predators, exploiters, cheaters, and deadbeats. And if researchers apply predictable ecological management principles to cancer treatment, we might reframe the disease in a way that leads to effective new treatments instead of an ever unattainable cure.

Advertisement



Join Future Tense—a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University—in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 27, as we gather the experts who are reassessing how we understand, prevent, and treat cancer. The event will start at noon; lunch will be served. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website. If you can’t join us in person, you can still watch live. RSVP to watch online to get a reminder note.

Agenda

Noon – 12:10 p.m.: The Ecology of Cancer

Athena Aktipis

Assistant professor, Psychology Department, Arizona State University

Co-founder, International Society for Evolution, Ecology and Cancer

Advertisement



12:10 – 12:40 p.m.: Learning From the Ailments of Our Ancestors

Kate Hunt

Bioarchaeologist, 106 Group

Moderator:

Kathryn Bowers

Co-author, Zoobiquity: The Astonishing Connection Between Human and Animal Health

Future Tense fellow, New America

12:40 – 12:55 p.m.: Notes on a Small Thing

Advertisement



Jacob Brogan

Journalist and critic



12:55 – 1:45 p.m.: Changing the Way We Think About Beating Cancer

Athena Aktipis

Assistant professor, Psychology Department, Arizona State University

Co-founder, International Society for Evolution, Ecology and Cancer

Donna Marie Manasseh, M.D.

Director of breast surgery, Maimonides Breast Cancer Center

David Reese, M.D.

Senior vice president of translational sciences and discovery research (interim), Amgen

Joshua Schiffman, M.D.

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Utah

Investigator, Huntsman Cancer Institute