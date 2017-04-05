Future Tense newsletter: What exactly is synthetic biology?

It’s a new month, which means a new Futurography—the series in which we at Future Tense introduce you to the technologies that will define tomorrow. Each month, we choose a new tech topic and break it down, and April’s topic will be synthetic biology. Jacob Brogan gets us started with a conversational introduction explaining what synthetic biology is exactly and a cheat sheet to guide us through the key players, the big debates, and the lingo we should know.