Futurography Newsletter: Cybersecurity and the New Space Race

Hello, fellow Futurographers,

This month, Futurography is focusing on the new space race, a competition that’s no longer just about the old Cold War superpowers. We’re starting with a conversational introduction to the geopolitics of space that’ll help bring you up to speed about why everyone from India to Luxembourg is heading for the heavens. We’ve also got our usual cheat sheet, laying out key players, further readings, big debates, and other information.

There’s plenty more coming in the weeks ahead, including an event Wednesday event in Washington: “Will Collaboration or Competition Propel Humans to Mars and Beyond?” Even if you can’t attend in person, we’ll be streaming the event online, so there’s no excuse to miss it.

In the meantime, here’s what we published in last month’s course on cybersecurity self-defense:

Once you’ve read all of those, test your knowledge with our quiz on the topic. And check out what other Slate readers had to say.

