Futurography Newsletter: Cybersecurity and the New Space Race

This month, Futurography is focusing on the new space race, a competition that’s no longer just about the old Cold War superpowers. We’re starting with a conversational introduction to the geopolitics of space that’ll help bring you up to speed about why everyone from India to Luxembourg is heading for the heavens. We’ve also got our usual cheat sheet, laying out key players, further readings, big debates, and other information.
There’s plenty more coming in the weeks ahead, including an event Wednesday event in Washington: “Will Collaboration or Competition Propel Humans to Mars and Beyond?” Even if you can’t attend in person, we’ll be streaming the event online, so there’s no excuse to miss it.
- Introduction: A basic primer to the themes and questions that we covered in the course.
- Cheat sheet: Catch up on the lingo, pop culture reference points, and more.
- How to Set Up a Virtual Private Network: Want to protect yourself when you log on to public Wi-Fi? This article should help.
- What Cybersecurity Threats Should Most Worry You?: Depending on how you use the internet, there are different things you need to look out for and guard against.
- Practicing Good Personal Cybersecurity Isn’t Just About Protecting Yourself: As Josephine Wolff argues, the way we act online can put others at risk.
- How to Set Up Signal Private Messenger: If you’re looking to make your communications a little more secure, this app should do the trick.
- How to Use a Password Manager: This relatively simple technology will help you stop reusing the same password on every site.
- How to Set Up Two-Factor Authentication: A strong password isn’t always enough. Follow these steps to keep your accounts safe.
- You Can’t Depend on Anti-Virus Software Anymore: Malware has become too sophisticated for the programs that once protected us to keep up.
- How to Understand What Info Mobile Apps Are Collecting About You: Some apps put your data to troubling ends. Lisa Gutermuth explains what you need to look out for.
Once you’ve read all of those, test your knowledge with our quiz on the topic. And check out what other Slate readers had to say.
Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.
