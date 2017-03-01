Future Tense newsletter: Fortifying your personal cybersecurity defenses.

seyfettinozel/Thinkstock

Here are some other things we read between changing our Uber, Fitbit, 1Password, and OkCupid passwords:

Existential crisis: If Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Bill Gates are concerned about the possibility of artificial intelligence wiping out humanity, should we all be, too? In an excerpt from his new book To Be a Machine, Mark O’Connell introduces us to the people trying to save the human race from a threat that may or may not be real.

Game not over: Jacob Brogan writes about the video game archivists divided over how best to preserve a medium so deeply wrapped up in cultural memory and the experience of play. Bring on the sweaty arcade smells and malfunctioning Nintendo cartridges!

Hacked abroad: What happens when the FBI hacks devices in other countries without the foreign government’s consent? Scarlet Kim dives into the major foreign relations risks posed by the reach of the bureau’s cyber capabilities.

Violation verification: Rebecca Wexler writes on why it’s so difficult—and so crucial—to authenticate videos that appear to show human rights violations.

Digital domination: Once upon a time, the internet was going to set us free. But did the World Wide Web really bring power to the people, or just give governments and corporations another tool of control? We brought together journalists, advocates, and experts for a Future Tense event in Mexico City to discuss.



Events:

Will competition or collaboration drive humans to the moon, Mars, and beyond? Join Future Tense in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 8 to talk about future of extraterrestrial exploration—and whether a startup company, or an upstart country, might pull ahead in the new space race. RSVP to attend in person or watch online here.

