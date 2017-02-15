Future Tense Newsletter: Does Your Internet Service Provider Know Too Much About You?

In just the first few weeks of the new administration we have seen significant changes to policy. But here’s one you might have missed: Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. and Terrell McSweeny of the Federal Trade Commission write in Future Tense that basic consumer-privacy rules enacted by the Federal Communications Commission just a few months ago are already under threat. They write, “Broadband providers potentially have access to every bit of data that flows from a consumer. That type of access demands a set of rules that matches the long held expectations of Americans—that we should have the freedom to control access to the most sensitive information about our daily lives.”