Future Tense newsletter: What will Trump mean for the internet?

It’s so difficult to keep up with the political news these days that we can sometimes miss small but critical stories. This past week on Future Tense, Dan Gillmor highlighted one such issue: If the president keeps his earlier promises, expect the internet to be made great again for telecom giants, and terrible for the average user. For decades, telecom companies and the government have had a mutually beneficial relationship, he writes. Corporations gladly carried out surveillance, while Washington enacted policies encouraging consolidation. Abandon net neutrality on top of it, as it seems Trump’s FCC pick inevitably will, and you’ve got companies that would, Gillmor writes, “both owe the government and have more control over what you and I can do and say.”