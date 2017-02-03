 Read the latest from Futurography on Frankenstein and cybersecurity self-defense.

Feb. 3 2017 1:24 PM

Futurography Newsletter: Frankenstein and Cybersecurity

Surely cybersecurity has its share of monsters too.

Hello, fellow Futurographers,

Welcome to the latest installment of the Futurography newsletter. This month, we have something unusual for you: a cybersecurity self-defense course. For the next few weeks, we’ll be featuring articles that offer practical guidance into the things you can do to make yourself more secure—even in these insecure times. As always, we’ve kicked things off with a conversational introduction to the topic, along with a cheat sheet that will introduce you to the lingo, debates, key players, and other components of the issues we’ll be exploring. But we’re also already getting into the particulars, starting with a step-by-step guide to setting up a virtual private network (it's easier than you might think!) and a explanation of how to figure out what cybersecurity threats should actually worry you, both from Jennifer Golbeck.

We have lots more like that on the way, including a happy hour event on Feb. 16 in Washington, where we'll teach you how to secure your devices. In the meantime, you might want to take this opportunity to revisit last month’s Futurography course, which looked at the legacy of Frankenstein. Here’s what we published:

Once you’ve read all of those articles, test what you’ve learned with our quiz on the legacy of Frankenstein. Then tell us what you think about these topics (and come back next week for a write-up of your responses).

Insecurely yours,

Jacob Brogan

for Future Tense

Future Tense is a partnership of SlateNew America, and Arizona State University.