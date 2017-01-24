Was the Badlands National Park Defying Trump's Orders By Tweeting About Climate Change?

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Badlands National Park Twitter account posted four tweets about climate change, and then deleted them hours later. Screenshots below:

The tweets follow a kerfuffle on Friday in which the National Park Service Twitter account retweeted an aerial photo of the national mall, pointing out how sparsely attended Prsident Trump’s inauguration was compared to President Obama’s in 2009. As Gizmodo reported, the National Park service was then “ordered by its Washington support office to ‘immediately cease use of government Twitter accounts until further notice.’ ”

Advertisement



Many on Twitter saw the @BadlandsNPS tweets as a brave protest against the directive, and against the Trump administration’s stance on climate change.

At least NASA Climate, whose Twitter bio reads "Rocket science isn't enough; we're climate scientists, too," is still able to tweet about climate change (for now).