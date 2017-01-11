Future Tense Newsletter: Why BuzzFeed Published Those Explosive, Unverified Trump Memos

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Though we’re more than a week into 2017, the 2016 election circus continues to cast a long shadow. This week, Slate’s Will Oremus has been diving into its continuing fallout—particularly for what it can tell us about the future of the media that covered it.

First, Will tackles the question of why BuzzFeed published those explosive, unverified, memos that allege (alongside more salacious things) that President-elect Donald Trump and his advisers secretly colluded with Russian agents. Other news outlets that saw the dossier first had declined to disclose its uncorroborated details. But, Oremus writes, the social news site’s decision followed a tradition of internet platforms that have treated “the notion of media as privileged gatekeeper of information ... with disdain.” Instead, it asked readers to make up their own minds about accusations.

Speaking of monsters that cast long shadows, our latest installment in our January Futurography on Frankenstein has Katy Waldman chronicling how the Franken- prefix lurched into our lexicons and took on a life of its own. From frankenfoods to Frankenweenie, frankenstorm to frankenberry, it seems we still want Mary Shelley’s 199-year-old creation to help explain our frankenworld.

