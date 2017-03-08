Disney’s CEO Quoted Hamilton to Explain Why He’s on Trump’s Business Council

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This post originally appeared in Business Insider.

At Disney's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger responded to criticisms of his place on President Trump's business council by referencing the musical Hamilton. “I want to be in the room where it happens,” Iger said, quoting the smash-hit Broadway sensation that almost certainly will get made into a movie one day (maybe by Disney).

The line Iger used is said several times throughout Hamilton, most notably in a song of the same name—where Aaron Burr expresses his frustrations that he wasn't privy to backchannel negotiations that resulted in a stronger federal government, among other policy changes.

"I made a decision that I thought was in the best interests of this company, and I would have an opportunity to express my points of views directly to the President of the United States, and to his administration," Iger said. "I think it’s actually a privileged opportunity," he explained. He said his presence on the council didn't imply an endorsement of Trump or his policies.

Iger's response got applause from the crowd.