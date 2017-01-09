The Limited Abruptly Shut Down All Its Stores and Laid Off 4,000 Workers

Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

The Limited on Sunday shut down all 250 of its stores and laid off 4,000 workers. The women's clothing store chain announced the closures on Saturday in a statement on its website.

"We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors," the statement reads. "But this isn't goodbye. The styles you love are still available online—we're just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

Sun Capital, the private-equity firm that owns The Limited, attributed the decision in part to falling foot traffic at shopping malls.

"We have worked very hard and made significant investments over nine years to improve operations and create a sustainable business at The Limited," Sun Capital told Reuters in an emailed statement. "In an increasingly challenging environment for mall-based retail and women's apparel, we are very disappointed that the company has had to make the difficult decision to close its retail locations."