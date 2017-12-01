Jenny Slate Is Writing a Feminist Essay Collection, Is Back With Chris Evans, Is Everything That Is Right and Good in the World

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

What would we do without Slate? No, I don’t mean Slate Magazine. I mean Jenny Slate, actress, comedian, and—today at least—queen of our hearts. In a week of news ranging from the gross to the harrowing, Slate has gifted us with not one but two pieces of objectively good news.

Earlier this week, People revealed that Slevans—aka Slate and her former boyfriend, Chris Evans—are back together, to the joy of people overly invested in adorable celebrity relationships everywhere. (More than two hearts broke when the pair broke up in February.) The adorable pair was spotting apartment hunting in Tribeca, though before you freak out, they were allegedly hunting for Evans, not for the both of them. Please proceed to freak out anyway.

Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Slate has signed a deal with Little, Brown and Company to write a book of feminist fables due for release in 2019. The allegorical feminist essay collection will tell stories from the perspectives of preyed-upon creatures from deers to, er, fruit, celebrating the power of vulnerability and openness.

Slate, who is an outspoken feminist, released a statement, saying: