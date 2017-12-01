 A spoiler-filled review of The Shape of Water.

Dec. 1 2017 3:30 PM

What Should We Make of The Shape of Water’s Mysterious Ending? We Discuss Del Toro’s Latest.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s movie critic, Dana Stevens, and Slate senior editor Sam Adams spoil Guillermo del Toro’s newest film, The Shape of Water. Is this Del Toro’s best film since Pan’s Labyrinth? What should we make of its mysterious ending? And how hot is that fish-monster sex?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.