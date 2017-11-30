Tommy Wiseau Is Finally Being Candid About His Place of Origin, and Even James Franco Is Stunned

Still taken from the video

There are three questions at the heart of James Franco’s new movie, The Disaster Artist, and they all revolve around the enigmatic filmmaker, Tommy Wiseau: Where is he from? How old is he? And where did he get the money to make The Room?

As for the first question, Wiseau has long maintained that he is from New Orleans, despite his Eastern European–sounding accent. But during a joint appearance with Franco on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Wiseau had a plain answer: “I am originally from Europe, but right now I am American like everybody else.” (The closed captioning on the video quotes Wiseau as saying he's from Rio, but that's definitely a mistake.)

That doesn’t sound like much of a revelation, but even Franco, who directed an entire movie about Wiseau, seemed stunned. “Wait, wait,” he said, interrupting Kimmel before he could move on. “This is news! He has never said this before.” That’s not quite true—Wiseau has at least acknowledged living in France in the past, and we know he's probably Polish. Franco must not have read the New York Times interview published on Wednesday, in which Wiseau was unequivocal:

“It’s not important, and No. 2, it’s a personal question,” he said. “Long story short, I grew up in Europe a long time ago, but I’m American and very proud of it. Do you have any questions about the movie?”