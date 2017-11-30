The New York Film Critics Circle Loves Lady Bird, Tiffany Haddish(!)

 The New York Film Critics Circle voted Lady Bird Best Picture of 2017.

Nov. 30 2017 3:18 PM

The New York Film Critics Circle Loves Lady Bird and Tiffany Haddish(!)

171101_CLAY_MOV_LadyBird_01
Saoirse Ronan and Beanie Feldstein inLady Bird.

© A24

The New York Film Critics Circle voted on its annual year-end awards on Thursday, and current record holder for most-reviewed film with a 100 percent fresh rating Lady Bird, was crowned Best Picture. This puts Greta Gerwig’s assured debut at very solid odds of landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards next year—since 2000, all but five of the NYCC’s picks here have aligned with the academy’s nominees in the category. (Experts have also pegged it as a favorite. Ditto the star, Saoirse Ronan.)

Get Out, another predictions favorite, couldn’t quite pull off a Best Picture win, but it did manage to earn its writer and director Jordan Peele, the award for Best First Film. Mudbound earned a nomination for Rachel Morrison’s cinematography, which comes as somewhat of a surprise—her aesthetic for the film is undoubtedly stunning, but if there’s one thing about Blade Runner 2049 critics could agree with, it’s that it displayed some of Roger Deakins’ best work. Plus, a campaign has been gaining traction for him to finally earn an Oscar after being nominated more than a dozen times with zero wins thus far.

The acting wins are mostly unsurprising given the current awards season push, but the most exciting of the bunch is undoubtedly Tiffany Haddish, who absolutely deserves to be part of the Oscar conversation. Just yesterday, she wasn’t in the top five list of any Gold Derby experts—as of now, she’s edged onto two of them. The NYFCC award will likely give her the nice little push she needs to start making the rounds, and if so, this awards season is about to be a hell of a lot funnier. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture
Lady Bird

Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Director
Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Best Animated Film
Coco

Best Cinematography
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Best First Film
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Best Nonfiction Film (Documentary)
Faces Places

Special Award
Molly Haskell