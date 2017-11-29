Basically Every Marvel Character You Can Think of Is Stuffed Into the First Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Look out, Justice League, because the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo brought everyone this time. It feels like the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been crammed into one trailer, which shows off the original Avengers, Spiderman (Tom Holland), and the warriors of Wakanda, led by Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). The Avengers even team up with another ragtag group of heroes—one that’s led by a certain trash-talking raccoon.

The presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy makes sense, since the movie’s villain is Thanos (Josh Brolin), an intergalactic warlord who is trying to unite the Infinity Stones. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has called Thanos the main character of the film, which is saying a lot, considering just how many characters there are. We’ll have to wait until the film hits theaters on May 4 to see if he’s right.