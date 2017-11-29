Oh Hai, Honest Trailer for The Room

Still taken from the video

Everyone’s a critic, and no one knows that better than Tommy Wiseau. People who watch his masterpiece, The Room, ask such trivial questions like, Why is that shot out of focus? Are we never going to get back to that plot point about breast cancer? Wasn’t that character played by a different actor a few minutes ago?

The folks over at Screen Junkies know what I mean. In honor of the release of James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, they made an Honest Trailer for The Room that recognizes the film for what it is: “a supernova of unintentional genius.” In The Room—not to be confused with Room, a totally different movie—Wiseau’s character Johnny is your average “all-American Dracula” caught in a love triangle with his future wife, Lisa (Juliette Danielle) and his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). It’s a deceptively simple plot, but its execution is so absurd that the film has become a cult classic and is considered, as the video rightly dubs it, “the pinnacle of so-bad-it’s-good filmmaking.”

