The Daily Show Has a Foolproof Plan to Kill the Republican Tax Bill

Trevor Noah took a look at the Republican’s armed robbery of a tax bill on Monday night, and for once, he had some good news. Not about the tax bill itself—as Noah shows, the “Christmas present” Trump is promising America is, for most people, as desirable as super gonorrhea. Here’s the basic mechanism, as Noah explains it:

Corporations get to pay less forever, and poor people get to pay less for four years, and then they pay more. Which sounds bad, but it’s actually fine, because once Obamacare is repealed, poor people will all be dead. So it works out.

Noah’s clearly done a better job of thinking through the long-term consequences of the bill for the poor than the Republicans have—by which I mean that he’s thought about them at all—and has some fun with ostensible deficit hawks like Paul Ryan embracing a fiscally irresponsible giveaway to the already-wealthy.