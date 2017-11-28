Lorde’s Grammy-Nominated Melodrama Takes Its Rightful Place in the Louvre

@NinaRichard_/Twitter

One might call Melodrama—Lorde’s critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated sophomore album—high art. The album is not just an aural splendor but a visual one too, with a moody, blue-lit painting of Lorde by Brooklyn-based artist Sam McKinniss on the cover.

One fan, it seems, definitely does.

Lorde superfan Nina Richard took her copy of Melodrama along to Le Musée du Louvre, placing it on display alongside the art and bringing to life the lyrics of its fourth track, “The Louvre.”



But we're the greatest, they'll hang us in the Louvre

Down the back, but who cares, still the Louvre

“Hey @lorde , I hung Melodrama in the Louvre!” Richard tweeted. “A masterpiece surrounded by others - l took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times.

“I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol,” she added.