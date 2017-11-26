Here’s How Late You Can Show up to Coco If You’d Rather Not Sit Through That Annoying Frozen Short

Disney

There are still plenty of theaters here in the U.S. that will continue to subject its patrons to this bland holiday-themed romp, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a part of it, whether you’re planning on seeing Coco for a first or third time. Thanks to the tightly-run schedules of national theater chains, and based on my own sad experience of suffering through it—and being annoyed enough by how long it took that I had to know right then and there how much time had been wasted—it’s fairly easy to calculate when Olaf’s Frozen Adventure might end and Coco begin, so that you may arrive late and avoid the former completely.

Advertisement



On Friday, I attended a 6:15 p.m. screening of Coco at the Regal Cinemas outpost in my local Brooklyn neighborhood. Per usual, as soon as the clock struck 6:15, the lights partially dimmed and several obligatory targeted ads for various products rolled one by one, followed by about five or six trailers for some mostly terrible-looking kids’ cartoons. Each of these trailers clocked in at around 2:00-2:30 seconds—standard stuff. Then, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure played, complete with credits, for 21 minutes. (Around what was probably the 10 minute mark, I turned to my date and said, “My god, how long is this?”) As the credits rolled, I looked at my phone to see that it was now 6:51 p.m. But wait, there was still yet more: An approximately minute-long clip in which co-directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina gushed about how proud they were of Coco.