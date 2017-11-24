Read Uma Thurman’s Thanksgiving Message to Harvey Weinstein: “You Don’t Deserve a Bullet”

Read Uma Thurman’s Heartwarming Thanksgiving Message to Harvey Weinstein: “You Don’t Deserve a Bullet”
Uma Thurman, last seen choking back righteous anger when asked about the sexual harassment scandals engulfing Hollywood, posted a very special Thanksgiving message on Instagram on Thursday. The actress, who is currently making her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, wrote, “I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.” But the rest of her message had a little less holiday cheer:
I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.
I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so … Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked co-conspirators—I’m glad it’s going slowly—you don’t deserve a bullet)—stay tuned
In October, Thurman promised, “I’m waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” Thurman was an important figure in Miramax’s 1990s heyday, appearing in Pulp Fiction, A Month by the Lake, and Beautiful Girls in a three-film run between 1994 and 1996, then returning for Kill Bill. Other potentially problematic entries on her resume include Woody Allen’s 1999 film Sweet and Lowdown, Lars von Trier’s 2013 film Nymphomaniac and his upcoming film The House that Jack Built (unlike Björk, Thurman had nothing but good things to say about her experience with von Trier), and three short promotional films she made for Kevin Spacey’s production company Trigger Street in 2014. Here’s her compete Instagram post:
For reference, here’s the source of the image Thurman used, from Kill Bill: Vol. 2:
Given how things turned out for The Bride’s enemies in that movie, maybe Harvey Weinstein should fire his lawyers and start investing in Hattori Hanzō swords.