 President Trump is mad at Time magazine now.

The President Just Got Mad, Red, and Nude Online Over Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

The President Just Got Mad, Red, and Nude Online Over Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Nov. 24 2017 9:52 PM

The President Just Got Mad, Red, and Nude Online Over Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

AFP_MX9AZ
President Donald Trump!

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Uh oh! Did somebody miss their nap time? Is somebody a little cranky? Is someone a widdle bit sweepy after eating too much turkey? Did someone just throw a big ol’ temper tantrum on Twitter over Time magazine’s Person of the Year cover? Was it you, Mister President? Did you do the tantrum?

Awwww, it was you! Who’s a global embarrassment? Who’s a global embarrassment? Is it you? Are you a global embarrassment, Mister President? Yes, you are! Yes, you are! Such a bad president. So bad. So, so bad. Does Time magazine want to weigh in? Should we hear what they have to say? Let’s hear what Time has to say, Mister President!

Advertisement

Sounds like somebody needs a time out!