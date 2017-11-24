The President Just Got Mad, Red, and Nude Online Over Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Uh oh! Did somebody miss their nap time? Is somebody a little cranky? Is someone a widdle bit sweepy after eating too much turkey? Did someone just throw a big ol’ temper tantrum on Twitter over Time magazine’s Person of the Year cover? Was it you, Mister President? Did you do the tantrum?

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

Awwww, it was you! Who’s a global embarrassment? Who’s a global embarrassment? Is it you? Are you a global embarrassment, Mister President? Yes, you are! Yes, you are! Such a bad president. So bad. So, so bad. Does Time magazine want to weigh in? Should we hear what they have to say? Let’s hear what Time has to say, Mister President!