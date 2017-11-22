Good News! Good Show The Good Place Gets New Season, Should be Good

Justin Lubin/NBC

Mike Schur’s good show The Good Place did good and should return, reports a reporter at the Hollywood Reporter. Showrunner Schur started the show in 2015; the third season of the thirty minute comedy, like the two that preceded it, will be 13 episodes long. Thrilling!

Schur’s show shows the story of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who succumbs to shock from a shopping cart smash-up, and whose soul subsequently suffers in “the Good Place,” a suspiciously shitty Sartrean state supervised by a spirit named Michael (Ted Danson). William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden round out the excellent cast; the writing staff includes former Gawker editor Cord Jefferson and comedian/failed Glee auditioner Megan Amram.

Advertisement

